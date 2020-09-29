Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.40

News stories about Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Silvergate Capital earned a daily sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

SI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. 1,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,441.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Son-Jai Paik bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $152,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

