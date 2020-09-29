Simple Software Solutions Price Hits $0.0892 on Major Exchanges (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $112,439.32 and approximately $75,822.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0892 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00400134 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020386 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012810 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00013496 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000279 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001603 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,340,628 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,754 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

