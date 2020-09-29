Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend payment by 66.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

NYSE SSD opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $104.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 737 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $70,140.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $99,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,542.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,368 shares of company stock worth $732,960 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

