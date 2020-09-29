SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SINA had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $507.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SINA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.74. 14,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,035. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.13 and a beta of 1.18. SINA has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SINA shares. ValuEngine cut SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

