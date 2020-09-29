Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 105.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,884 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 122.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.03. 7,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,711. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

