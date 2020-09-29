SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGAPY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 168,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SINGAPORE TELEC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales.

