Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Market Capitalization Hits $8.57 Million

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.61 or 0.04788618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056838 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033864 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

