Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) Short Interest Up 138.9% in September

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
