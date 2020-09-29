Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Now Covered by Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKREF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 55,720 shares.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

