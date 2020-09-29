Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Now Covered by Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS SKREF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 55,720 shares.
Skeena Resources Company Profile
