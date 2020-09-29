Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Skyline from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Skyline alerts:

Shares of Skyline stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.66. 13,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,203. Skyline has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.00 million. Skyline’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyline by 3.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Skyline by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyline by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Skyline by 52.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.