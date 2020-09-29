Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.01). Smart Sand reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 126.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Smart Sand by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 318.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 178,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 265.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 33,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 65.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,139. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $54.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

