SmartCash (SMART) Market Capitalization Tops $4.67 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $185,908.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,761.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.89 or 0.03325716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.43 or 0.02113398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00422968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.00918575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00049922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00563178 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

