SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Up 56.2% in September

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,400 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the August 31st total of 367,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWYUF. TD Securities cut SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.12.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.