SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised SmartFinancial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $13.64 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $207.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SmartFinancial by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SmartFinancial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SmartFinancial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

