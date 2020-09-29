Smith & Nephew plc (SN) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on October 28th

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,479.50 ($19.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,023 ($26.43). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,531.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,540.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21.

In other news, insider Virginia Bottomley acquired 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,515 ($19.80) per share, with a total value of £3,908.70 ($5,107.41).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,633 ($21.34) to GBX 1,553 ($20.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,782.25 ($23.29).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

