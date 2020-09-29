SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 93,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,321. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

