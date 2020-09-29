Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Up 111.1% in September

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFTF traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
