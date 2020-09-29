Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Up 111.1% in September

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFTF traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

