SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.64

SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 38006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPOB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at about $999,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology industries primarily located outside the United States.

