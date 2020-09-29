SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SFTBY opened at $30.00 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, analysts predict that SoftBank Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

