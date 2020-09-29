Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) vs. NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Financial Comparison

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solaredge Technologies and NVE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaredge Technologies $1.43 billion 8.09 $146.55 million $2.90 79.34 NVE $25.41 million 9.47 $14.53 million N/A N/A

Solaredge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NVE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Solaredge Technologies and NVE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaredge Technologies 1 8 7 0 2.38 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $155.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.64%. Given Solaredge Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solaredge Technologies is more favorable than NVE.

Profitability

This table compares Solaredge Technologies and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaredge Technologies 10.89% 20.76% 11.65% NVE 56.99% 16.86% 16.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Solaredge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Solaredge Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of NVE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Solaredge Technologies has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solaredge Technologies beats NVE on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform. The company's products are used in a range of solar market segments, such as residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. It also provides pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services; and lithium-ion cells, batteries, and energy storage solutions for various industries, including energy storage systems, residential and commercial solar systems, uninterruptible power supplies, electric vehicles, aerospace, marine, and others. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers, such as IL500-series couplers, IL600-series passive-input couplers, IL700/IL200-series high-speed couplers, IL4/IL3-series isolated network couplers, and IL800-series top-of-the-line couplers. In addition, it licenses the spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, as well as conducts contract research and development activities. The company sells its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

