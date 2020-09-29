Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the August 31st total of 451,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.7 days.

Sonic Healthcare stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.88. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

