SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SONVY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SONVY traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,785. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

