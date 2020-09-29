SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR’s (SONVY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:SONVY traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. 12,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.76. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.