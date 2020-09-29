South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $64.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

SSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,417. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79. South State has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. Analysts anticipate that South State will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

