South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $64.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.33.
SSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,417. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79. South State has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.
About South State
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.
