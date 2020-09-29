SpaceChain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,274.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinEgg, Coinnest and EXX. SpaceChain has a market cap of $3.27 million and $3,274.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 999,000,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,923,520 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinEgg, Coinnest, EXX, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

