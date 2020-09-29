Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Up 51.1% in September

Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SPKKY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. 15,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.