Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of SPRO opened at $9.30 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $196.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,821 shares of company stock worth $54,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

