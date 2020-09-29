Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a growth of 154.8% from the August 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sphere 3D stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.19% of Sphere 3D worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANY opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.07.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

