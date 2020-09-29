SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.38.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $83.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 47,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $3,502,033.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,877.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $518,051.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,058 shares of company stock worth $10,327,715. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 100.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,565,000 after purchasing an additional 63,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 42.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,442 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

