SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.38.
Shares of SPSC stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $83.85.
In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 47,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $3,502,033.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,877.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $518,051.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,058 shares of company stock worth $10,327,715. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 100.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,565,000 after purchasing an additional 63,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 42.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,442 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
Further Reading: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.