Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Mizuho assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Square from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

SQ traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.99. 390,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,190,455. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.29 and its 200 day moving average is $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 266.18 and a beta of 2.72. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $170.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $4,990,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,107,654.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,858,216.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,583 shares of company stock worth $71,775,621. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,078,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Square by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,520,028 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,668,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after buying an additional 1,022,563 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

