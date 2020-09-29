Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON SLS opened at GBX 530 ($6.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $528.70 million and a PE ratio of -155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst has a twelve month low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 644 ($8.42). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 531.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 482.20.
About Standard Life UK Small.Co's Tst
