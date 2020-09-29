Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SLS opened at GBX 530 ($6.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $528.70 million and a PE ratio of -155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst has a twelve month low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 644 ($8.42). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 531.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 482.20.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

