Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 59,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.