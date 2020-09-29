Steelcase Inc. (SCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Steelcase has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE SCS opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.67 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

