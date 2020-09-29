Steem Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $63.75 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,746.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.11 or 0.02113371 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00606022 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012116 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000556 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 402,067,775 coins and its circulating supply is 385,093,681 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Huobi, Poloniex, RuDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, GOPAX, Bithumb and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

