Stellar (XLM) Market Capitalization Hits $1.52 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $123.84 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Vebitcoin, GOPAX and Kuna. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00262751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00090749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.01588138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009438 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,725 coins and its circulating supply is 20,740,109,508 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, RippleFox, Kuna, BitMart, BCEX, OTCBTC, Ovis, Exrates, ABCC, Sistemkoin, Liquid, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinEgg, Kucoin, Indodax, Koineks, Poloniex, ZB.COM, C2CX, Binance, CEX.IO, Koinex, Kraken, Gate.io, Bittrex, Upbit, Bitbns, Kryptono, Stellarport, Exmo, Cryptomate, Bitfinex, HitBTC, GOPAX, CryptoMarket, OKEx, Vebitcoin and Stronghold. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

