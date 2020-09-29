Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, National Securities upgraded Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,183.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.86. 3,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,240. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.29. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.04.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.