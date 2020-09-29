Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) vs. THL Credit (NYSE:FCRD) Financial Contrast

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) and THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Stellus Capital Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. THL Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.8%. Stellus Capital Investment pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. THL Credit pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. THL Credit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THL Credit has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of THL Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of THL Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stellus Capital Investment and THL Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment 0 2 2 0 2.50 THL Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00

Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.51%. THL Credit has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.46%. Given THL Credit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe THL Credit is more favorable than Stellus Capital Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and THL Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment 10.29% 9.60% 3.83% THL Credit -177.41% 7.74% 4.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and THL Credit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment $58.91 million 2.86 $26.44 million $1.23 7.03 THL Credit $52.49 million 1.45 -$24.61 million $0.87 2.91

Stellus Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than THL Credit. THL Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellus Capital Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment beats THL Credit on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

