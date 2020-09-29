Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Discovery Inc Series C Call Options (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,101 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,290% compared to the average volume of 295 call options.

DISCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,416,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,659 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,411,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,362 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,497 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,339,000 after purchasing an additional 920,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.63. 168,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,936. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

