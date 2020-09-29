Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Summit Materials Put Options (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,012 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 855% compared to the typical daily volume of 106 put options.

In related news, CEO Anne P. Noonan purchased 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $1,005,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 105.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Summit Materials by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Summit Materials by 17.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.47. 2,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,266. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $575.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. Cfra raised Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.