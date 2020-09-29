Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Penumbra Put Options (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,481 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 701% compared to the typical daily volume of 185 put options.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.07, for a total value of $472,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $1,535,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,281 shares of company stock worth $9,741,998 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Penumbra by 236.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $169,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEN traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.24. The stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.57 and a beta of 0.64. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $241.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.12.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.57.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

