Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Short Interest Update

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Sturgis Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.60. Sturgis Bancorp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $22.75.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sturgis Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

