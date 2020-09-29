SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 405300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $11.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

About SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

