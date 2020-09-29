Sugarmade Inc (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Update

Sugarmade Inc (OTCMKTS:SGMD) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the August 31st total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,607,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SGMD remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 23,710,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,605,586. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.36. Sugarmade has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Sugarmade Company Profile

Sugarmade, Inc engages in the supply of hydroponic and cultivation products, and products to quick service restaurants. It supplies hydroponic and indoor/outdoor cultivation products to the agricultural market sectors, including the legal cannabis cultivation, processing, and distribution sectors. The company also produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, such as double poly paper cups for cold beverage; and disposable, clear, and plastic cold cups, and paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, edible packaging, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other related products.

