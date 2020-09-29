Sugarmade Inc (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Update

Sugarmade Inc (OTCMKTS:SGMD) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the August 31st total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,607,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SGMD remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 23,710,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,605,586. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.36. Sugarmade has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
Sugarmade Company Profile
