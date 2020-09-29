SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 121.8% from the August 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSUMY. Mizuho raised shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:SSUMY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.34. 32,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. SUMITOMO CORP/S has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter. SUMITOMO CORP/S had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 1.77%. On average, analysts predict that SUMITOMO CORP/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

