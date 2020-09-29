SUN Price Reaches $15.81 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. SUN has a total market capitalization of $26.52 million and approximately $99.21 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SUN has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SUN token can now be bought for about $15.81 or 0.00147116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00265127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00091332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.01586115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180668 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,677,831 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

