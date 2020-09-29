SunPower Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 16,557 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 8,714 call options.
SPWR stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. 346,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. SunPower has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.81 and a beta of 2.35.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 272.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SunPower by 56.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered SunPower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.
