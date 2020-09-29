SunPower Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 16,557 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 8,714 call options.

SPWR stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. 346,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. SunPower has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.81 and a beta of 2.35.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,298,982.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 272.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SunPower by 56.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered SunPower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.