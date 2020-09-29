Sunrise Communications Group AG (OTCMKTS:SNMMF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Sunrise Communications Group AG (OTCMKTS:SNMMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SNMMF remained flat at $$82.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. Sunrise Communications Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.53.

About Sunrise Communications Group

Sunrise Communications Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to residential and business customers, and other carriers in Switzerland. The company offers mobile voice and data on postpaid and prepaid basis, landline voice and Internet, and Internet protocol television services; and system integration and managed services; and voice hubbing services based on the proprietary landline network.

