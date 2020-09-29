Sunrise Communications Group AG (OTCMKTS:SNMMF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Sunrise Communications Group AG (OTCMKTS:SNMMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:SNMMF remained flat at $$82.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. Sunrise Communications Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.53.
About Sunrise Communications Group
