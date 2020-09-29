Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Raised to $79.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $51.50 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RUN. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

RUN stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 86,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,289. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,456.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $824,173.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,077,307 shares in the company, valued at $60,869,132.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $96,604.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 80,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,606.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,838 shares of company stock valued at $25,196,767 in the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sunrun by 365.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

