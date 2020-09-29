Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.78 million and $3.14 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.89 or 0.03325716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00049922 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 640,510,398 coins and its circulating supply is 292,192,864 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

