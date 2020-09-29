Suretly 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,398.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Suretly token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00003933 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Suretly has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $99,521.91 and $2,398.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

